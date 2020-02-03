Gold gains Rs 26 to Rs 40,817 per 10 grams, silver slips Rs 155 to Rs 46,240 per kg

Gold prices gained Rs 26 to Rs 40,817 per 10 grams on Mumbai's bullion market over rupee depreciation. The precious metal has gained Rs 634, or 1.58 percent last week on concerns of the coronavirus spreading and a slowdown seen in China’s economy.

The rate of 10 grams, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 37,388 plus 3 percent GST, while that of 10 grams, 24-carat gold was Rs 40,817 plus GST. The price of 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 30,613 plus GST in the retail market.

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, gold prices consolidated in a narrow range hovering around the $1,580 zone as China’s central bank injected liquidity into its markets to help support firms hit by a coronavirus epidemic, and a stronger dollar capped some gains for the bullions.

Apart from the coronavirus, one case of bird flu has been identified, which has increased fears and disturbed the overall market sentiment. For the day, market participants will be keeping an eye on the manufacturing PMI numbers expected from major economies.

The broader trend on the Comex could be $1,560-1,595, and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 40,600-41,000, added Damani.

China's Central Bank cut the reverse repo rates to infuse liquidity in the markets, and support for the economy was negative for the precious metal as the risk premium dropped from the markets after China took corrective measures to support the economy, said Abhishek Bansal, Chairman and MD, Abans Group.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 88.27 to 1.

Silver prices fell Rs 155 to Rs 46,240 per kg from its closing on January 31.

In the futures market, gold rates touched an intraday high of Rs 41,050 and an intraday low of Rs 40,650 on MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098 and a high of Rs 41,297.

Gold futures for delivery in February slipped Rs 498, or 1.21 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 40,750 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 239 lots. Gold contracts for delivery in April eased Rs 362, or 0.88 percent, at Rs 40,843 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 18,544 lots. The contracts for June were trading down by Rs 344, or 0.83 percent at Rs 41,016 per 10 grams with a business volume of 4,647 lots.

The value of the February contracts traded so far stood at Rs 35.92 crore, and those of April contracts saw a value of Rs 3,261.94 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March slipped Rs 356, or 0.87 percent at Rs 40,712 in a business turnover of 8,749 lots.

Gold prices gave a gap down opening in the morning session. On the hourly chart, prices have given an upward sloping trendline breakdown which is a negative sign for prices. Moreover, RSI on the hourly chart is below 60 levels, which indicate low momentum in prices, according to Axis Securities.

Broking firms advised their clients to sell April gold around Rs 40,950-40,980 levels for a target of Rs 40,850 on intraday basis.

MCX Gold will be trading in range for the session, with support placed at Rs 40,725-40,650, whereas resistance is at Rs 41,015-41,140, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,570-1,565 whereas resistance is at $1,590-1,595.