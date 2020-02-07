Gold gains Rs 168 to Rs 40,666 per 10 grams, down 0.3% for the week

Gold prices, on February 7, gained for the third successive day by Rs 168 to Rs 40,666 per 10 gram in Mumbai's bullion market on rupee depreciation. Investors are likely to take further cue from US jobs data scheduled later in the day.

The rate of 10 grams, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 37,250 plus 3 percent GST, while that 10 grams,24-carat gold was Rs 40,666 plus GST. The price of 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 30,500 plus GST in the retail market.

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, gold prices gained for the third successive session as major central banks kept rates low and as uncertainties around the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic fueled appetite for the safe-haven metal.

Damani said that after a positive private payrolls numbers released earlier this week, the focus for the day will be on non-farm payrolls number. The expectation is that the number could come in at better than-estimates and that could keep the dollar supported at lower levels.

Broader trend on Comex could be $1,550-1,585, and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 40,000-40,800, said Damani.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 87.96 to 1.

Silver prices rose Rs 75 to Rs 46,230 per kg from its closing on February 6. The precious metal lost Rs 75, or 0.30 percent for the week, while silver slipped Rs 165 or 0.36 percent in the same period.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

In the futures market, gold rates touched an intraday high of Rs 40,600, and an intraday low of Rs 40,302 on MCX. For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 37,530 and a high of Rs 41,567.

Gold futures for delivery in April gained Rs 174, or 0.43 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 40,525 per 10 grams in the evening's trade for a business turnover of 17,430 lots. Gold contracts for delivery in June rose Rs 187, or 0.46 percent, at Rs 40,725 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 5,629 lots.

The value of the April contracts traded so far is Rs 2,660.37 crore and those of June contracts saw a value of Rs 169.46 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March gained Rs 160, or 0.40 percent at Rs 40,447 in a business turnover of 8,426 lots.

According to Axis Securities, gold prices have seen a smart recovery after a strong sell off which was impacted due to the recovery of global equities and a strengthening rupee. The price is expected to trade positive intraday and sustaining above Rs 40,470 in the next leg of the rally would push prices higher towards Rs 40,650-40,750 levels.

On the hourly charts, the price is trading above 9, 21 & 60 EMA, which is a bullish sign.

The broking firm advised its client to buy April Gold at Rs 40,470 with stop loss at Rs 40,330 and a target of Rs 40,650.

MCX Gold has intraday support at Rs 40,270-40,100 whereas resistance is at Rs 40,670-40,755, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has immediate support at $1,560-1,553 whereas resistance is at $1,577-1,582.

At 12:35 pm (GMT), spot gold was flat at $1,566.41 an ounce in London trading.