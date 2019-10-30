Gold gains Rs 150 to Rs 38,471 per 10 grams, silver up at Rs 46,265 per kg

Gold prices climbed by Rs 150 to Rs 38,471 per 10 gram in Mumbai bullion market on weaker rupee ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision scheduled tonight.

The rate for 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 35,239 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was at Rs 38,471 plus GST. The price of 18-carat quoted at Rs 28,853 plus GST in the retail market. Silver price gained Rs 425 to Rs 46,265 per kg from its closing on October 29.

The gold/silver ratio that measures the amount of silver required to buy an ounce of gold, stood at 83.15 to 1.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 38,049 and an intraday low of Rs 37,894 on MCX. For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 32,289 and a high of Rs 40,771.

Gold futures for delivery in December gained Rs 74 or 0.20 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 37,990 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 16,750 lots. Gold contracts for February delivery was up by Rs 30, or 0.08 percent, at Rs 38,165 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,789 lots.

The value of the December contract traded so far is Rs 2,562.26 crore and February contract saw value of Rs 74.82 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December climbed Rs 58, or 0.15 percent at Rs 37,980 in a business turnover of 6,610 lots.

MCX Gold is expected to trade positively with good support at Rs 37,800 levels and intermediate support at Rs 37,925 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its client to buy targeting higher resistance at Rs 38,120-38,250 zone.

The brokerage firm said spot gold is expected to trade in the range of $1,482-$1,507 range with a positive bias.