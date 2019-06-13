App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold gains on Fed rate cut hopes, trade worries

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,336.45 per ounce, as of 0309 GMT. US gold futures were also 0.3% higher, at $1,340.10 an ounce.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices advanced on June 13 as demand for the safe-haven metal rose on expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve following soft inflation data, and on escalating trade tensions between the world's top two economies.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,336.45 per ounce, as of 0309 GMT. US gold futures were also 0.3% higher, at $1,340.10 an ounce.

"We can see strong support at $1,330 for gold, and the metal looks to trade upside with expectations of lower interest rates," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

Close

"Also, we are still worried about the (US-China) trade war and people are still looking at gold as a safe haven," he said.

related news

Data from the Labor Department showed on June 12 US consumer prices barely rose in May, pointing to moderate inflation that together with a slowing economy increased pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year.

Fed policymakers are scheduled to meet on June 18-19 against the backdrop of rising trade tensions, slowing growth and a sharp step-down in hiring in May which have led financial markets to price in at least two rate cuts by the end of 2019.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was down 0.1% on June 13, having risen more than 0.3% overnight.

On the trade front, US President Donald Trump said he had a "feeling" a US-China trade deal could be reached, but reiterated his threat of increasing tariffs on Chinese goods if there is no agreement.

However, Trump declined to set a deadline for levying tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods and called the relationship with Beijing good but "testy" after China walked back commitments for a trade deal.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.5% to 759.70 tonnes on June 12 from 756.18 tonnes on June 11.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.4% to $14.79 per ounce and platinum gained 0.3% to $811.

Palladium fell 0.3% to $1,401.55 an ounce after hitting a more than one-month high of $1,414.40 in the previous session.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #US Federal Reserve

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.