Gold price: Gains fourth day in a row to Rs 38,856 per 10 gram; up 1.39% for the week

Gold price rose for the fourth day straight to Rs 38,856 per 10 gram in Mumbai bullion market as uncertainty surrounding a US-China trade deal and US Fed rate cut increased its appeal as a safe haven.

The yellow metal gained by Rs 60 for the day and Rs 535 for the week. It touched a low of Rs 38,321 and a high of Rs 38,856.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was trading at Rs 35,592 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,856 plus GST. The price of 18-carat quoted at Rs 29,142 plus GST in the retail market. Silver price fell Rs 50 to Rs 46,725 per kg from its closing on October 31.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 83.15 to 1.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 38,546 and an intraday low of Rs 38,280 on the MCX. For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 32,289 and a high of Rs 40,771.

Gold futures for delivery in December fell Rs 244, or 0.63 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 38,334 per 10 gram in the evening's trade with a business turnover of 16,242 lots. Gold contracts for February delivery was down by Rs 227, or 0.59 percent, at Rs 38,535 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,522 lots.

The value of the December contracts traded so far is Rs 2926.16 crore and February contracts saw a value of Rs 329.95 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contracts for December eased by Rs 240, or 0.62 percent at Rs 38,310 in a business turnover of 8,761 lots.

MCX Gold is expected to trade positively with good support at Rs 38,300 levels and intermediate support at Rs 38,420 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its client to buy targeting higher resistance at Rs 38,600-38,850 zone.

The brokerage firm said spot gold is expected to trade in the range of $1,502-$1,527 range with a positive bias.