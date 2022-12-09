 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold gains as dollar weakens ahead of central bank meetings

Dec 09, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

Gold prices edged higher on Friday due to a weaker dollar, while investors held back making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings with key focus on the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.20 per ounce, as of 1007 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,805.90.

”Investors are in a wait-and-see mode. They are just waiting for the Fed and the European Central Bank meeting next week, which are going to be the final key market driver for this year,” said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

The two-day U.S. central bank policy meeting ends on Dec. 14 and the policymakers are expected to announce a 50-basis-point hike in the lending rate.

In addition, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also set to announce interest rate decisions next week.

Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for bullion as they decrease the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.