Gold futures weaken to Rs 31,625 per 10 gm

Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold prices fell by Rs 88 to Rs 31,625 per 10 gram in futures trade on December 28 as speculators reduced exposure despite a firm trend in the precious metal at overseas market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February traded lower by Rs 88, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 31,625 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,127 lots.

The precious metal was trending at an intra-day low of Rs 31,607 around 1130 hours on December 28.

The gold for delivery in far-month April, too, fell sharply by Rs 101, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 31,770 per 10 gram in 3,222 lots.

Marketmen said, the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants in the domestic markets.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade higher by 0.73 per cent at USD 1,278.46 an ounce in Singapore.
