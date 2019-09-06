Gold futures weaken on spot demand

Gold prices fell Rs 54 to Rs 38,840 per 10 grams in the futures trade on September 6 as speculators reduced positions amid weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in most-traded October was trading lower by Rs 54, or 0.14 percent, to Rs 38,840 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,275 lots.

On the similar lines, the precious metal for delivery in December eased by Rs 94, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 39,323 per 10 gram in 501 lots.

Analysts said the fall in gold prices was mainly due to trimming of positions by participants. Besides, weak trend overseas influenced the sentiment, they added.