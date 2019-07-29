App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures weaken on global cues

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices fell 0.03 per cent to Rs 34,761 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for August delivery was trading down by Rs 12, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 34,761 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,480 lots.

The yellow metal for delivery in October contracts was also quoting lower by Rs 12, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 35,365 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,331 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants taking weak cues from the global market.

Meanwhile, gold fell 0.03 per cent to USD 1,431.70 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news

