you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures weaken 0.15% on global cues

Analysts attributed the fall in prices in domestic markets to trimming of positions by participants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices fell by 0.15 per cent to Rs 34,976 per 10 gram in futures trade on July 25  amid profit-booking by speculators on weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts was trading down by Rs 51, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 34,976 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,335 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October contracts shed Rs 4, or 0.01 percent, to Rs 31,555 per 10 gram in 9,488 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices in domestic markets to trimming of positions by participants.

Meanwhile, gold futures were trading lower by 0.01 percent to USD 1,423.70 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 01:22 pm

