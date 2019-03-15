Gold futures up by Rs 88 on positive global cues

Gold prices rose by Rs 88 to Rs 31,896 per 10 gram in futures trade on March 15 as speculators widened their bets tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 88, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 31,896 per 10 gram, in a business turnover of 9,063 lots.

Similarly, the rate for June was up by Rs 87, or 0.27 percent, to Rs 32,135 per 10 gram with a business volume of 10,627 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants, taking positive cues from global market as weakness in dollar raised demand for the precious metal, mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.65 percent to trade at USD 1,301.79 an ounce in Singapore.