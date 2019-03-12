Gold futures up Rs 45 as participants create position

Gold prices rose by Rs 45 to Rs 31,941 per 10 gram in futures trading on arch 12 as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 45, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 31,941 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,215 lots.

Similarly, the June rate of the precious metal was up by Rs 27, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 32,195 per 10 gram, with a business volume of 9,748 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants, taking positive cues from global market as weakness in dollar raised demand for the precious metal as a safe haven, mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade.

Globally, gold rose 0.59 per cent to trade at $1,296.39 an ounce in Singapore.