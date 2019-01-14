Gold futures up Rs 167 on positive global cues

Gold prices rose by Rs 167 to Rs 32,095 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 167, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 32,095 per 10 gram, in a business turnover of 12,675 lots.

Similarly, the April rates of the precious metal edged higher by Rs 182, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 32,220 per 10 gram with a business volume of 6,265 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants, taking positive cues from global market, as weakness in dollar raised demand for the precious metal as a safe haven, mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.11 per cent to trade at $1,228 an ounce in Singapore.