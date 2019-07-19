App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures up on spot demand

According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices edged up by Rs 178 to Rs 35,334 per 10 gram at futures trade on July 19 on firm demand by local jewellers at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery were up by Rs 178, or 0.51 percent, to trade at Rs 35,334 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,569 lots.

According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold was trading 1.02 percent up at USD 1,442.60 an ounce in New York.
