Gold futures up on spot demand

Gold prices rose 0.2 percent to Rs 32,810 per 10 gram in futures trade on June 13 as speculators built up fresh positions in domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 65, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 32,810 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,350 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants.