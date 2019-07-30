Gold futures up on positive domestic cues

Gold prices rose 0.02 per cent to Rs 34,717 per 10 gram in futures trade on July 30 as speculators extended exposure amid firm domestic cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery increased by Rs 8, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 34,717 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,279 lots.

The precious metal to be delivered in October traded up by Rs 69, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 35,452 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,423 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants taking positive cues from domestic markets mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, the yellow metal prices were trading marginally up by 0.36 percent to USD 1,438.50 an ounce in New York.