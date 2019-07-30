App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures up on positive domestic cues

Analysts said raising of bets by participants taking positive cues from domestic markets mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rose 0.02 per cent to Rs 34,717 per 10 gram in futures trade on July 30 as speculators extended exposure amid firm domestic cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery increased by Rs 8, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 34,717 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,279 lots.

The precious metal to be delivered in October traded up by Rs 69, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 35,452 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,423 lots.

Close

Analysts said raising of bets by participants taking positive cues from domestic markets mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, the yellow metal prices were trading marginally up by 0.36 percent to USD 1,438.50 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #markets

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.