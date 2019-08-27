App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures up on global cues, spot demand

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rose 0.08 percent to Rs 38,861 per 10 gram in futures trade on August 27 as speculators built up fresh positions in domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 33, or 0.08 percent, to Rs 38,861 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,644 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade higher by 0.15 per cent at USD 1,539.50 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #markets

