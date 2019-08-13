App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures up on global cues, spot demand

Market analysts said the precious metal advanced in physical markets which supported the futures prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rose by Rs 221 to Rs 38,462 per 10 gram in futures trade on August 13 driven by high demand at physical markets and firm global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the most-traded October contract of the metal rose by Rs 221, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 38,462 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,928 lots.

The yellow metal for delivery in December also rose by Rs 279, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 39,130 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 587 lots.

Close

Market analysts said the precious metal advanced in physical markets which supported the futures prices.

Globally, gold rose 1.07 per cent at USD 1,533.50 an ounce in New York.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #markets

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.