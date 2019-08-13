Gold futures up on global cues, spot demand

Gold prices rose by Rs 221 to Rs 38,462 per 10 gram in futures trade on August 13 driven by high demand at physical markets and firm global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the most-traded October contract of the metal rose by Rs 221, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 38,462 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,928 lots.

The yellow metal for delivery in December also rose by Rs 279, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 39,130 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 587 lots.

Market analysts said the precious metal advanced in physical markets which supported the futures prices.