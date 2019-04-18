Gold futures up on fresh bets

Gold prices rose by Rs 103 to Rs 31,583 per 10 gram in the futures trade on April 18 as participants created fresh positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts traded higher by Rs 103, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 31,583 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,275 lots.

The gold for delivery in August also rose by Rs 79, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 31,728 per 10 gram in 2,803 lots.

Market analysts said the rise in gold prices at the futures trade was mostly due to widening of positions by participants in the domestic markets.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade higher by 0.32 percent at $1,276.29 an ounce in Singapore.