App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures up by Rs 80 on firm global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February rose by Rs 80, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 32,171 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 674 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices went up by Rs 80 to Rs 32,171 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as participants built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from global markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February rose by Rs 80, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 32,171 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 674 lots.

Likewise, the yellow metal for delivery in April moved up by Rs 66, or 0.20 per cent, to Rs 32,290 per 10 gram in 140 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by traders in line with a firm trend overseas on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will pause its multi-year interest rate hike cycle, influenced gold futures.

Globally, gold rose 0.10 per cent to USD 1,282.31 an ounce in Singapore, while US gold futures were steady at USD 1,282 an ounce.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 12:28 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.