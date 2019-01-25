App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures up 0.14% on global cues

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants, tracking a firm trend overseas, led to the rise in gold prices at futures trade here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices were higher by 0.14 percent in futures trade Friday after speculators created fresh positions amid a firming trend overseas.

In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 45, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 32,159 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 131 lots.

Gold to be delivered in February also gained Rs 39, or 0.12 per cent, to quote at Rs 32,052 per 10 gram in a business volume of 268 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants, tracking a firm trend overseas, led to the rise in gold prices at futures trade here.

Gold prices edged up 0.09 per cent to $1,282.70 an ounce in New York, supported by worries over a slowing global economy and a prolonged US government shutdown. However, the safe-haven metal gains were capped by a strong technical resistance and a firmer dollar.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 11:48 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.