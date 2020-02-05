Gold futures steady at Rs 39,959 per 10 gram

Gold prices are trading steady around Rs 39,950 per 10 gram levels in futures trade on February 5 as speculators created fresh short positions.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said gold prices eased further amid newsflow in the market surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and measures taken by the Chinese government to maintain economic stability. With China’s efforts to support the economy were jolted by the outbreak, economic data emerging from the US is also putting pressure on metal prices.

All eyes today will be on the service PMI numbers expected from major economies and ADP nonfarm payroll data from the US.

Broader trend on Comex could be $1,545-1,580 per troy ounce. On the domestic front, prices could hover around Rs 39,780-40,660 per 10 gram.

In the futures market, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 40,398 and a low of Rs 39,901 on the MCX. In the April series, gold touched a low of Rs 37,530 and a high of Rs 41,567.

Gold futures for delivery in April slipped Rs 67, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 40,426 on the MCX. For June delivery, the metal eased Rs 87, or 0.22 percent, at Rs 40,079.

The value of the April and June contracts traded so far is Rs 2,453.17 crore and Rs 155.71 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March slipped Rs 33, or 0.14 percent, at Rs 39,856.

Gold prices saw a gap down opening on February 4. Prices corrected by over a percent as it broke the strong support zone of Rs 40,500 and drifted lower towards Rs 40,000 levels.

On the hourly chart, it closed below its 20 and 9 day EMA. RSI is below 40 levels, which indicate low price momentum. Immediate support zone can be seen around Rs 39,900 levels, Axis Securities said.

Breakdown below the mentioned levels may drag prices lower towards Rs 39,800 levels on an intraday basis.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 39,950-39,660 whereas resistance is seen around Rs 40,200-40,420 levels, Motilal Oswal said.

At 10:05 am (GMT), spot gold was down $2.41 at $1,549.85 an ounce in London trading.