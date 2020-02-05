App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold futures steady at Rs 39,959 per 10 gram

All eyes today will be on the service PMI numbers expected from major economies and ADP nonfarm payroll data from the US

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices are trading steady around Rs 39,950 per 10 gram levels in futures trade on February 5 as speculators created fresh short positions.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said gold prices eased further amid newsflow in the market surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and measures taken by the Chinese government to maintain economic stability. With China’s efforts to support the economy were jolted by the outbreak, economic data emerging from the US is also putting pressure on metal prices.

Source: Motilal Oswal

Close

All eyes today will be on the service PMI numbers expected from major economies and ADP nonfarm payroll data from the US.

related news

Broader trend on Comex could be $1,545-1,580 per troy ounce. On the domestic front, prices could hover around Rs 39,780-40,660 per 10 gram.

In the futures market, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 40,398 and a low of Rs 39,901 on the MCX. In the April series, gold touched a low of Rs 37,530 and a high of Rs 41,567.

Gold futures for delivery in April slipped Rs 67, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 40,426 on the MCX. For June delivery, the metal eased Rs 87, or 0.22 percent, at Rs 40,079.

The value of the April and June contracts traded so far is Rs 2,453.17 crore and Rs 155.71 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March slipped Rs 33, or 0.14 percent, at Rs 39,856.

Gold prices saw a gap down opening on February 4. Prices corrected by over a percent as it broke the strong support zone of Rs 40,500 and drifted lower towards Rs 40,000 levels.

On the hourly chart, it closed below its 20 and 9 day EMA. RSI is below 40 levels, which indicate low price momentum. Immediate support zone can be seen around Rs 39,900 levels, Axis Securities said.

Breakdown below the mentioned levels may drag prices lower towards Rs 39,800 levels on an intraday basis.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 39,950-39,660 whereas resistance is seen around Rs 40,200-40,420 levels, Motilal Oswal said.

At 10:05 am (GMT), spot gold was down $2.41 at $1,549.85 an ounce in London trading.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.