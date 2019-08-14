Gold futures slip on weak global trend

Gold prices fell by Rs 49 to Rs 37,726 per 10 gram in futures trade on August 14 as speculators reduced exposure on the back of weakening global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October traded lower by Rs 49, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 37,726 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,461 lots.

The yellow metal for delivery in December fell by Rs 16, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 38,393 per 10 gram in 235 lots.

Analysts said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.