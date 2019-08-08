Gold futures slip on weak global trend

Gold prices fell by Rs 146 to Rs 38,072 per 10 gram in futures trade on August 8 as speculators reduced exposure on the back of weakening global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October contracts traded lower by Rs 146, or 0.38 percent, to Rs 38,072 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,637 lots.

Gold for delivery in December contracts fell by Rs 93, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 38,686 per 10 gram in 246 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.