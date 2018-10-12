App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures slip on weak global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in December fell by Rs 141, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 31,850 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 351 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rs 12,000 crore | 2018 | Kolkata–based gold trader Nilesh Parekh was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths for allegedly siphoning off 1,700 kg of imported duty-free gold and defrauding 25 banks. He was earlier arrested by CBI for allegedly of siphoning off bank loans worth Rs 2,672 crore through hawala channels to dummy companies in Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong.
Rs 12,000 crore | 2018 | Kolkata–based gold trader Nilesh Parekh was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths for allegedly siphoning off 1,700 kg of imported duty-free gold and defrauding 25 banks. He was earlier arrested by CBI for allegedly of siphoning off bank loans worth Rs 2,672 crore through hawala channels to dummy companies in Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong.

Gold prices fell 0.44 per cent to Rs 31,850 per 10 grams in futures trade Friday as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in December fell by Rs 141, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 31,850 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 351 lots.

Also, the metal for delivery in November declined by Rs 130, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 31,663 per 10 grams in 547 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices trimming of positions by participants, tracking a weak trend in global market.

Meanwhile, gold fell 0.30 per cent at USD 1,220.90 an ounce in Singapore.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 12:08 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.