Gold futures slip on weak global cues

Rs 12,000 crore | 2018 | Kolkata–based gold trader Nilesh Parekh was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths for allegedly siphoning off 1,700 kg of imported duty-free gold and defrauding 25 banks. He was earlier arrested by CBI for allegedly of siphoning off bank loans worth Rs 2,672 crore through hawala channels to dummy companies in Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong.

Gold prices fell 0.44 per cent to Rs 31,850 per 10 grams in futures trade Friday as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in December fell by Rs 141, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 31,850 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 351 lots.

Also, the metal for delivery in November declined by Rs 130, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 31,663 per 10 grams in 547 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices trimming of positions by participants, tracking a weak trend in global market.

Meanwhile, gold fell 0.30 per cent at USD 1,220.90 an ounce in Singapore.