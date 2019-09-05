Gold futures slip on weak global cues

At the MCX, gold prices for delivery in October fell by Rs 326, or 0.82 percent, to Rs 39,497 pe 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,798 lots.
Gold prices fell by Rs 326 to Rs 39,497 per 10 gram in futures trade on September 5 as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in October fell by Rs 326, or 0.82 percent, to Rs 39,497 pe 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,798 lots.
Also, the metal for delivery in December plunged Rs 406, or 1.01 percent to Rs 39,956 per 10 gram in 179 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in prices on trimming of positions by investors tracking a weak trend in global market.Globally, gold was trading 0.44 percent lower at $1,553.60 an ounce in New York.