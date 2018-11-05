Gold futures slide on weak global cues

Gold prices fell 0.13 percent to Rs 31,957 per 10 gam in futures trade on Monday as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February next year were trading lower by Rs 42, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 31,957 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 63 lots.

Also, the metal for delivery in December declined by Rs 22, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 31,723 per 10 gram in 309 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, taking weak cues from global market. Meanwhile, gold fell 0.04 percent to USD 1,232.70 an ounce in Singapore Monday.