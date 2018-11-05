App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures slide on weak global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February next year were trading lower by Rs 42, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 31,957 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 63 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices fell 0.13 percent to Rs 31,957 per 10 gam in futures trade on Monday as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February next year were trading lower by Rs 42, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 31,957 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 63 lots.

Also, the metal for delivery in December declined by Rs 22, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 31,723 per 10 gram in 309 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, taking weak cues from global market. Meanwhile, gold fell 0.04 percent to USD 1,232.70 an ounce in Singapore Monday.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 11:12 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.