Gold futures slide on weak domestic cues

Gold prices fell 0.26 percent to Rs 31,865 per 10 gram in futures trade on March 7 as participants cut down their bets amid a weak trend in the domestic markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 83, or 0.26 percent, at Rs 31,865 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,367 lots.

The metal for delivery in June also declined by Rs 103, or 0.32 percent, to Rs 32,093 per 10 gram in 8,507 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Meanwhile, gold fell 0.01 percent to $1,284.80 an ounce in Singapore on March 7.