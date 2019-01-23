App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures slide 0.12% on weak global cues

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in global markets, mainly influenced gold prices at futures trade here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gold prices dipped by 0.12 percent to Rs 32,120 per 10 grams in futures trade Wednesday as speculators reduced exposure, driven by weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February fell by Rs 40, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 32,120 per ten grams in a business turnover of 398 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in global markets, mainly influenced gold prices at futures trade here.

Gold prices fell 0.11 per cent to $1,284.30 an ounce in New York.
