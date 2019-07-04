App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures slide 0.04% on weak cues

On the MCX, gold contracts for July delivery fell by Rs 15, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 34,231 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,059 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices dipped by 0.04 percent to Rs 34,231 per 10 gram in futures trade on July 4 as speculators reduced exposure.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for July delivery fell by Rs 15, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 34,231 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,059 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits mainly influenced gold prices at the futures trade.

Globally, the yellow metal traded 0.30 percent lower at USD 1,416.70 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Commodities #Gold

