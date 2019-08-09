Gold futures rise on fresh bets

Market analysts said the rise in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to widening of positions by participants in domestic markets.
Gold prices rose by Rs 88 to Rs 37,845 per 10 gram in futures trade on August 9 as participants created fresh positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October contracts traded higher by Rs 88, or 0.23 percent, to Rs 37,845 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,131 lots.
The gold for delivery in December also rose by Rs 58, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 38,415 per 10 gram in 200 lots.
Market analysts said the rise in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to widening of positions by participants in domestic markets.Globally, the gold was trading a shade higher by 0.34 per cent at USD 1,514.70 an ounce in New York.