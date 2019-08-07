App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures rise on fresh bets

On the MCX, gold for delivery in October contracts traded higher by Rs 243, or 0.65 percent, to Rs 37,740 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,437 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rose by Rs 243 to Rs 37,740 per 10 gram in the futures trade on August 7 as participants created fresh positions, tracking a firm trend in domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October contracts traded higher by Rs 243, or 0.65 percent, to Rs 37,740 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,437 lots.

The gold for delivery in December contracts also rose by Rs 282, or 0.74 percent, to Rs 38,247 per 10 gram in 215 lots.

Market analysts said the rise in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to widening of positions by participants in domestic markets.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade lower by 0.96 percent at $1,498.50 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #Commodities #Gold #MCX

