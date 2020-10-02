Gold futures rise 2.32% to Rs 50,544 per 10 grams this week, yellow metal trades above $1,900/oz

Gold prices edged higher to settle at Rs 50,544 per 10 grams on October 1 as participants increased their long positions, as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had closed on a positive note tracking weakness in the US dollar and hopes of additional stimulus in the US to lessen the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold futures ended the week with a gain of Rs 1,147 or 2.32 percent on the MCX.

Indian commodity markets are closed on October in observance of Gandhi Jayanti.

The bullion metal erased morning session losses and traded higher in the global market on account of safe-haven buying after US President Donald Trump announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The US dollar index, measured against a basket of six currencies gained 0.1 percent to 93.85.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, jumped 7.31 tonnes to 1,268.88 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index jumped 126.45 points, or 0.82 percent, to settle at 15,473.78 yesterday. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, gold for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 50,645 and a low of Rs 50,120 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold delivery for December contract gained Rs 210, or 0.42 percent, to settle at Rs 50,544 per kg with a business turnover of 15,228 lots. The same for the February contract soared Rs 175, or 0.35 percent, to Rs 50,655 per kg with a turnover of 595 lots.

The value of December and February's contracts traded on October 1 was Rs 4,986.48 crore and Rs 100.00 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 79.90 to 1, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold. A decrease in the ratio indicates that silver has outperformed gold.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for November increased Rs 181, or 0.36 percent at Rs 50,606 on a business turnover of 9,381 lots.

At 9:24 am GMT 0n October 2, spot gold was marginally up $1.47 at $1,907.29 an ounce in London trading.