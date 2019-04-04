App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures rise 0.6% on fresh bets

Market analysts said, the rise in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to widening of positions by participants in the domestic markets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Gold prices rose by Rs 189 to Rs 31,757 per 10 gram in futures trade on April 4 as participants created fresh positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April contracts traded higher by Rs 189, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 31,757 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,339 lots.

The gold for delivery in June, too, rose by Rs 206, or 0.65 percent, to Rs 31,774 per 10 gram in 3,222 lots.

Market analysts said, the rise in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to widening of positions by participants in the domestic markets.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade higher by 0.19 percent at USD 1,292.53 an ounce in Singapore.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India

