Gold futures rise 0.38% on fresh bets

Gold prices Monday rose 0.38 per cent to Rs 31,968 per 10 grams in futures trade as participants created fresh positions, tracking firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December rose by Rs 122 -- or 0.38 per cent -- to Rs 31,968 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 227 lots.

Also, the delivery in February contracts gained Rs 119, or 0.37 per cent at Rs 32,200 per 10 gram in business volume of 36 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions were created by traders in line with firm global trend as Asian stocks eased due to concerns about a potential decline in China's economic growth amid ongoing trade war and signs of tightening monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.

Globally, gold rose USD 4, or 0.33 per cent to USD 1,222.50 an ounce in Singapore.