Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures rise 0.27% on global cues

Gold prices rose 0.27 per cent in futures trade Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from global markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December was up by Rs 86, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 31,369 per 10 grams in a trade volume of 24 lots.

The metal for delivery in November moved up Rs 64, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 31,225 per 10 grams in a turnover of 303 lots.

Market analysts said raising of bets by participants, tracking a firm trend overseas, influenced gold at futures trade here.

Meanwhile, gold was marginally higher at USD 1,190 an ounce in Singapore Wednesday.
