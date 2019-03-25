Gold futures rise 0.17% on global cues

Gold prices went up by 0.17 percent to Rs 32,195 per 10 grams in futures trade on March 25 as speculators raised bets amid positive global cues.

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April rose by Rs 55, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 32,195 per ten grams in a business turnover of 1,030 lots.

Likewise, the yellow metal for delivery in June was trading higher by Rs 48, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 32,441 per ten grams in 156 lots.

Analysts said, widening of positions by participants in tandem with firm trend overseas as US recession fears boosted appeal for the bullion as safe-haven asset, influenced gold prices here at futures trade.

Globally, gold rose 0.19 percent to $1,316.90 an ounce in New York on March 25.