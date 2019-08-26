App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold futures jump to record, silver at three-year high

Local gold futures hit an all-time high of 39,196 rupees ($548.26) per 10 grams in early trade, taking their gains to nearly 25% in 2019.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Gold prices in India jumped 1% on August 26 to record levels, following gains in overseas markets and as the rupee fell to the lowest level in 2019, dampening retail demand further in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.

Local gold futures hit an all-time high of 39,196 rupees ($548.26) per 10 grams in early trade, taking their gains to nearly 25% in 2019.

The rupee plunged to its lowest level in 2019 on August 26 after a sharp re-escalation in the US-China trade war whacked investor confidence and darkened the global economic outlook.

Local silver futures were 1% higher at 45,058 rupees per kg, after rising to 45,148 rupees earlier in the day, the highest since October 3, 2016.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 11:00 am

