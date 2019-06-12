Gold futures jump Rs 188 to Rs 32,820 on global cues

Gold prices rose by Rs 188 to Rs 32,820 per 10 gram in futures trade on June 12 as participants created fresh positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 188, or 0.58 percent, at Rs 32,820 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,277 lots.

Similarly, the precious metal for October delivery moved up 0.44 percent to Rs 32,946 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,017 lots.

Analysts said investors are putting money in gold over growing worries about global economic growth with trade tensions between the US and China showing no signs of easing.

Globally, the yellow metal was trading higher by 0.64 percent at USD 1,334.91 an ounce in Singapore.