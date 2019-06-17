Gold futures flat in evening trade on subdued demand

Gold prices fell by Rs 45 at Rs 33,000 per 10 gram at 6 pm in futures trade on June 17 ahead of FOMC meeting and subdued spot demand.

The gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 33,140 and an intraday low of Rs 32,886.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold contracts for October delivery were trading lower by Rs 29, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 33,219 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,688 lots, while the August contract saw a business turnover of 17,470 lots. The far-month December contract was trading down by Rs 190, or 0.57 percent at Rs 33,301 per 10 gram with a business volume of six lots.

The value of the August contract traded so far is Rs 2,423.83 crore and October contract saw value of Rs 124.68 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for July was trading lower by Rs 62 at Rs 32,922 in a business turnover of 9,438 lots.

MCX Gold price is expected to trade in a rangebound market with good resistance at Rs 33,140 and support at Rs 32,780 level, according to Motilal Oswal.