Gold futures firm up on upbeat domestic cues

Gold prices rose 1.21 percent to Rs 34,913 per 10 gram in futures trade on July 15 as speculators extended exposure amid firm domestic cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery increased by Rs 8, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 34,913 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,859 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants, taking positive cues from domestic markets, mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade.

Globally, the yellow metal prices were trading marginally up by 0.31 percent to $1,416.60 an ounce in New York.