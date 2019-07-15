App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures firm up on upbeat domestic cues

On the MCX, gold contracts for August delivery increased by Rs 8, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 34,913 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,859 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rose 1.21 percent to Rs 34,913 per 10 gram in futures trade on July 15 as speculators extended exposure amid firm domestic cues.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants, taking positive cues from domestic markets, mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade.

Globally, the yellow metal prices were trading marginally up by 0.31 percent to $1,416.60 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Commodities #Gold #India #MCX

