Gold futures fall on weak domestic cues

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 177 to Rs 37,986 per 10 gram on August 16 due to profit-booking by participants in tandem with precious metal prices slipping overseas.

Gold for delivery in most-traded October was trading lower by Rs 177, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 37,986 per 10 gram in a business volume of 3,044 lots.

In a similar fashion, gold to be delivered in December fell by Rs 256, or 0.66 per cent, at Rs 38,635 per 10 gram in 526 lots.

Analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.