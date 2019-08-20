App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures fall on profit-booking

On the MCX, gold for October delivery fell by Rs 68, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 37,755 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,387 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices dipped 0.18 percent to Rs 37,755 per 10 gram in futures trade on August 20 as speculators reduced exposure on low demand.

Off-loading of positions by participants to book profits influenced gold prices at futures trade, analysts said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for October delivery fell by Rs 68, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 37,755 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,387 lots.

Close
Globally, the yellow metal traded 0.32 percent lower at $1,506.80 an ounce in New York.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Commodities #Gold #markets

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.