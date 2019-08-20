Gold futures fall on profit-booking

On the MCX, gold for October delivery fell by Rs 68, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 37,755 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,387 lots.
Off-loading of positions by participants to book profits influenced gold prices at futures trade, analysts said.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for October delivery fell by Rs 68, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 37,755 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,387 lots.
Globally, the yellow metal traded 0.32 percent lower at $1,506.80 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 01:15 pm