Gold futures fall on profit-booking

Gold prices dipped 0.18 percent to Rs 37,755 per 10 gram in futures trade on August 20 as speculators reduced exposure on low demand.

Off-loading of positions by participants to book profits influenced gold prices at futures trade, analysts said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for October delivery fell by Rs 68, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 37,755 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,387 lots.