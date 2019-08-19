Gold futures fall on profit-booking

Gold prices dipped 0.35 percent to Rs 37,806 per 10 gram in futures trade on August 19 as speculators reduced exposure on low demand.

Off-loading of positions by participants to book profits influenced gold prices at the futures trade, analysts said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery fell by Rs 132, or 0.35 percent, to Rs 37,806 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,360 lots.