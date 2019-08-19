Gold futures fall on profit-booking

On the MCX, gold contracts for August delivery fell by Rs 132, or 0.35 percent, to Rs 37,806 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,360 lots.
Gold prices dipped 0.35 percent to Rs 37,806 per 10 gram in futures trade on August 19 as speculators reduced exposure on low demand.
Off-loading of positions by participants to book profits influenced gold prices at the futures trade, analysts said.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery fell by Rs 132, or 0.35 percent, to Rs 37,806 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,360 lots.
Globally, the yellow metal traded 0.30 percent lower at $1,519 an ounce in New York.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 12:46 pm