Gold futures fall on profit-booking

Gold prices dipped 0.08 percent to Rs 34,501 per 10 gram in the futures trade on July 31 as speculators reduced exposure.
Offloading of positions by participants to book profits influenced gold prices at the futures trade, analysts said.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery fell by Rs 28, or 0.08 percent, to Rs 34,501 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,724 lots.
Globally, the yellow metal traded 0.02 percent lower at USD 1,431.10 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 03:15 pm