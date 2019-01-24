App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures fall 0.20% on weak global cues

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month April was trading lower by Rs 63, or 0.20 per cent, to Rs 32,185 per ten grams in a business turnover of 105 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Taking weak cues from global markets, gold prices fell by 0.20 per cent in futures trade on Thursday as speculators engaged in reducing their holdings.

In a similar fashion, the February contract of gold fell by Rs 50, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 32,090 per 10 grams in a business volume of 668 lots.

In a similar fashion, the February contract of gold fell by Rs 50, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 32,090 per 10 grams in a business volume of 668 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants, tracking a weak trend overseas, led to the fall in gold prices at futures trade here.

Gold prices fell 0.09 per cent to $1,282.10 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news

