App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures fall 0.19% on weak global cues

The precious metal to be delivered in November contracts also fell by Rs 60, or 0.19 per cent, to quote at Rs 31,641 per ten gram with a business volume of 23,444 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices fell by 0.19 per cent to Rs 31,806 per ten gram in futures trade Wednesday as participants trimmed their positions in line with weak global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December declined by Rs 62, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 31,806 per ten gram in a business turnover of 13,379 lots.

The precious metal to be delivered in November contracts also fell by Rs 60, or 0.19 per cent, to quote at Rs 31,641 per ten gram with a business volume of 23,444 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants, triggered by a weak trend overseas, weighed on the gold prices in futures trade here.

Meanwhile, gold fell 0.23 per cent to USD 1,222.70 an ounce in Singapore.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 11:46 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.