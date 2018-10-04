Gold futures fall 0.07% on weak global cues, profit-booking

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants at prevailing levels coupled with a weak trend overseas, weighed on the gold prices in futures trade here.
Gold prices fell by 0.07 per cent to Rs 31,340 per ten gram in futures trading Thursday as participants trimmed their positions to book profit amid a weak trend overseas.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month December declined by Rs 23, or 0.07 per cent to Rs 31,340 per ten gram in a business turnover of 361 lots.
Meanwhile, gold fell 0.09 per cent to USD 1,197 an ounce in Singapore Thursday.
