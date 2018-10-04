Gold futures fall 0.07% on weak global cues, profit-booking

Rs 12,000 crore | 2018 | Kolkata–based gold trader Nilesh Parekh was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths for allegedly siphoning off 1,700 kg of imported duty-free gold and defrauding 25 banks. He was earlier arrested by CBI for allegedly of siphoning off bank loans worth Rs 2,672 crore through hawala channels to dummy companies in Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong.

Gold prices fell by 0.07 per cent to Rs 31,340 per ten gram in futures trading Thursday as participants trimmed their positions to book profit amid a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month December declined by Rs 23, or 0.07 per cent to Rs 31,340 per ten gram in a business turnover of 361 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants at prevailing levels coupled with a weak trend overseas, weighed on the gold prices in futures trade here.

Meanwhile, gold fell 0.09 per cent to USD 1,197 an ounce in Singapore Thursday.