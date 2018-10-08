App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures down Rs 216 on profit booking, global cues

The metal for delivery in February next year, too, fell by Rs 186 or 0.58 per cent to Rs 31,770 per 10 gram in 39 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rs 12,000 crore | 2018 | Kolkata–based gold trader Nilesh Parekh was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths for allegedly siphoning off 1,700 kg of imported duty-free gold and defrauding 25 banks. He was earlier arrested by CBI for allegedly of siphoning off bank loans worth Rs 2,672 crore through hawala channels to dummy companies in Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong.
Gold prices drifted lower by Rs 216 to Rs 31,427 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants lightened their positions at prevailing levels amid a weak trend overseas.

In futures trade, gold for delivery in December was trading Rs 216 or 0.68 per cent down at Rs 31,427 per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange with a business turnover of 673 lots.

The metal for delivery in February next year, too, fell by Rs 186 or 0.58 per cent to Rs 31,770 per 10 gram in 39 lots.

Analysts said apart from profit-booking by speculators at existing levels, metal's fresh weakness in the overseas after dollar strengthened as China's central bank eased its domestic policy to support the economy, weighed on gold futures.

In international market, gold lost 0.66 per cent to USD 1,197.50 an ounce in Singapore.
