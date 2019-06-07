Gold futures down on profit-booking

Gold prices fell by Rs 17 to Rs 32,783 per 10 gram in futures trade on June 7 amid profit-booking by speculators, in tandem with weakening prices overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 17, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 32,783 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,529 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October was down by Re 1 to Rs 32,936 per 10 gram in 1,726 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants to book profits.

Globally, gold traded 0.36 percent lower at USD 1,337.80 an ounce in New York.